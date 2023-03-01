Tesla Reveals Unlimited Overnight Charging Plan And Wireless Car Charger

Tesla wants to incentivize its customers to use renewable energy, and one of the ways it plans to do this is with a highly affordable unlimited home charging plan ... though it'll only be made available to certain Tesla owners, at least for the foreseeable future. The EV maker announced the upcoming subscription option during the Tesla Investor Day 2023 event on March 1, revealing it alongside some other key details about the company's future as well as its ambitious "master plan" for pushing the global market to electrification.

Among the highlights from the presentation was an announcement that the next Gigafactory will be built near Monterrey, Mexico, and that it will build future Tesla EVs based on the company's newly detailed next-generation car platform. According to details provided by Musk and others at Tesla who participated in the presentation, the next-generation platform will bring some key changes to the Tesla lineup, including a smaller, lighter, more efficient, and more affordable architecture, paving the way for Tesla EV models that don't cost as much as the current-generation roster.