You Can Get A Huge Discount On An Xbox Series S Right Now Through Verizon Up

If you thought getting an Xbox Series S for $250 during Black Friday was a steal, wait until you hear about Verizon's latest deal. The wireless carrier is offering a full 50% off its original MSRP, meaning you can own the entry-level version of Microsoft's latest gaming console for just $150.

The Xbox Series S can play all of the same games as the bigger, more expensive Xbox Series X, but with some concessions. For starters, your library must be all-digital, as it doesn't have a disc drive. It also tops out at just 1440p for resolution, and you'll only get 512 GB of storage compared to the Series X's 1 TB (which can be a pretty significant difference depending on the games you play and how many of them you like to have downloaded).

Without the discount, you can still score a Series S for $250 through Verizon, or $10 cheaper than that when buying directly through retailers like Walmart. And while those are still great offers, there hasn't been a pot sweeter than the one Verizon's cooked up. But before you rush for the credit card, this offer is pretty limited. It's available only while supplies last, and it's only accessible to a specific subset of customers.