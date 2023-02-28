Rivian R1S Max Pack Promises 7 Seats And Estimated 390 Mile Range

A new performance pack has just been announced for one of the world's best off-road electric SUVs. The current Rivian R1S range already has solid specs, with a 300-mile range and a quad-motor AWD system capable of delivering 835 horsepower in total if you opt for the higher-end model. A cheaper version is available, which comes with a dual-motor configuration and 260 miles of range — though the word cheaper is doing a lot of work here.

You can expect to pay a savings-account-slaughtering $78,000 for the most basic model, while the four-motor version with the extended battery costs $92,000 before fees and taxes. While the price may be high, it is about on par with other vehicles in the Rivian R1S' class. The Tesla Model X costs over 50% more, and a decked-out Ford F-150 Lightning can set you back about the same amount as a Rivian with a premium configuration. You also get a lot for your money.

Beyond the raw specs, the Rivian has received praise for its luxurious interior. Just because a car is billed as a rugged off-roader doesn't mean it has to be uncomfortable. Its optional extras, while equally pricy, also play into its billing as "the world's first Electric Adventure Vehicle." For a shade over $3,000, you can get a three-person tent included with your electric SUV. And now people interested in the Rivian are about to get another option which, from the looks of things, will sit between the basic $78,000 model and the high-end $92,000 — both in terms of performance and possibly price.