Apple's iPhone SE 4 May Not Be As Doomed As We Thought

Apple's upcoming budget offering, tentatively known as the iPhone SE 4, is shaping up to be an exciting upgrade for several reasons. According to TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company is reportedly planning a design upgrade for the next iPhone SE, which should look more like the iPhone 14 instead of carrying the same old glass and metal design that Apple introduced with the iPhone 8. However, we've also come across contrasting leaks claiming that the next iPhone SE will look more like the iPhone XR instead of the iPhone 14.

The phone is rumored to feature a 6.1-inch screen, marking a major upgrade from the 4.7-inch panel on the current generation iPhone SE. Another notable change is the shift away from an LCD panel to an OLED screen, assuring higher saturation, better viewer angles, and tighter color contrast.

In doing so, Apple will finally say goodbye to the era of iPhones with an LCD display. However, don't expect Apple to give it a ProMotion makeover that guarantees a peak refresh rate of 120Hz. As per previous predictions by Kuo, the next iPhone SE will reportedly break cover in 2024.