NASA Scrubs SpaceX Crew-6 Mission To ISS, Sets New Launch Target Of March 2

NASA has abandoned a launch planned for this morning due to a "ground systems issue." The "Crew-6" mission is being undertaken in collaboration with Elon Musk's SpaceX, and involves SpaceX's Dragon Spacecraft Endeavor transporting a group of scientists and astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) before bringing another group back.

It is part of the space agency's "Commercial Crew Program," which sees it collaborating with American aerospace companies like SpaceX in an attempt to lower costs, while increasing safety and reliability on low-earth orbit missions like those servicing the ISS.

In a statement about the launch being rescheduled, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said: "I'm proud of the NASA and SpaceX teams' focus and dedication to keeping Crew-6 safe. Human spaceflight is an inherently risky endeavor and, as always, we will fly when we are ready."

The issue that prevented the launch was related to the Falcon 9 first-stage Merlin engines. According to NASA, the full load of the engine's ignition source, triethylaluminum triethylboron, could not be confirmed, which led to the postponement.