Xiaomi's Wireless AR Glasses Concept Boasts Gesture Controls For The Real World

It's been a hectic MWC for Chinese consumer electronics and smartphones major Xiaomi, which announced a bunch of new devices at the event. While most of the limelight was on the company's 2022 flagship lineup — the Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13, and the Xiaomi 13 Lite — the company also used the occasion to take covers off the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro, Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro, and the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4.

One day after announcing these products, Xiaomi, on February 27, 2023, showcased its newest attempt at making its first wireless AR Glasses. The company calls the device the Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition. While Xiaomi has showcased Smart Glasses concepts in the past, the latest iteration of the concept features several generational improvements over its predecessor.

Xiaomi's previous attempts in this space include the Xiaomi Smart Glasses (showcased in September 2021) and the Mijia Smart glasses (launched in August 2022 as a China exclusive). The Mijia Smart Glasses were notable for being the first smart glasses product from Xiaomi to reach the public. It featured an OLED display and twin cameras (50MP main and 8MP telephoto) and was reasonably priced at 2499 Yuan ($350).

Xiaomi claims its new AR Glasses concept is the company's first wireless AR glasses to utilize distributed computing. This essentially means that the product does not require a wired connection to a host computing device for data transfer. Instead, Xiaomi uses a proprietary wireless interconnection standard to communicate with a compatible smartphone. The wireless design also aids in weight reduction, and the product weighs just 126g — making it lighter than an average smartphone.