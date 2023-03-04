How To Print From Your Google Chromebook

Google Chromebooks are lightweight, affordable laptops with various features and functionalities, making them popular for personal and professional use. That being said, many new Chromebook users are dealing with the same question: how to print from their device.

Whether wired or wireless, printing from a Chromebook can appear moderately confusing for those new to the operating system. Fortunately, Google designed Chromebooks to be user-friendly, and the exact printing process is straightforward and easy.

If you have a wired printer that you want to connect to your Chromebook, you can use a USB cable to establish the connection. However, if you have a newer printer, wireless printing is also an option for Chromebook users. It's worth noting that Chromebooks do not support Bluetooth printing, which means that you won't be able to print documents directly from your device to a printer via Bluetooth.

However, in most situations, other options, such as using a USB cable or connecting to a wireless network, can enable you to print from your Chromebook.