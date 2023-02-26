The Strange Honda Touring Bike That Looks Like It Was Built For Batman

Batman would probably not be into touring bikes. Cruising beautiful backroads aboard a comfortable, long-range machine, savoring speed, and taking in the sights sounds too chill for everyone's favorite bat-themed vigilante. His noted love for wonderful toys aside, when Batman breaks out a Bat-bike, it tends to be either a stripped-down streetfighter or a bizarre custom beast that could work nowhere but a special effects studio's drawing board.

If you squint a bit, however, you might see a bit of similarity between the Batcycle (yes, that's its official name) and an actual production motorbike.

Debuting in 2014, the Honda NM4 Vultus was a wild experiment of form and function. Per Canada Motor Guide, Honda said of the Vultus that its "outrageous anime appearance represents the vision of a young, skunkworks design team from deep within Honda R&D."

Sounds like a perfect match for the Bat-motorpool. As for how the Vultus did in the real world, read on.