TCL Is Bringing Three 40 Series Smartphone Variants To The US

Chinese electronics manufacturer TCL has been trying to boost its presence in the U.S. for a long time now. The company manufactures and sells a wide range of consumer electronics goods, ranging from televisions and smartphones, to audio products and home appliances.

In the U.S., the company has been focusing its efforts on the entry-level smartphones space by selling devices under the TCL and Alcatel brand names. While the company is still a small player in comparison, TCL smartphones have gained a reputation for offering good value for money, having features that are typically found on more expensive devices.

TCL has historically used expos like CES and MWC to announce new products and the 2023 MWC won't be an exception. On February 26, 2023 — one day before MWC 2023 kicks off — the company has revealed three new smartphones. All three announced by the company are part of TCL's mid-tier 40 series. Besides featuring entry level hardware specifications, all three devices are notable for being priced under the $200 mark — with one device also dipping below the $150 mark.

The three handsets announced today include two 5G ready phones — the TCL 40 XE 5G and the TCL 40 X 5G — and one 4G smartphone called the TCL 40 XL. A common thread with all three devices is the fact that all of them use MediaTek's entry-level and mid-range chips.