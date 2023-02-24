Today's Wordle Answer #615 - February 24, 2023 Solution And Hints

Yesterday's Wordle answer was vague (literally), but it was still clearer than many of the words we've encountered in this month's puzzles. Today's answer is one of those words dividing players into two camps: those who think the term is obscure and those who think it is commonplace.

WordleBot reports that it took the average player five attempts to figure out the word, so it looks like there are more people in the former camp, although that might have more to do with the letter combination than its popularity. To help you unravel the mystery in fewer tries, we'll share some hints that should point you toward the solution word. If you'd rather not do the head-scratching, you can skip to the second section for a full reveal, no teasers.

The word of the day is a noun that describes an arch-shaped wooden shelter in a garden around which plants, usually climbing shrubs or vines, grow. You might see one at a garden or a garden wedding.

Our mystery word has two vowels, A and O — with O as the fourth letter. The word's second letter is also repeated as the fifth. It almost rhymes with a verb that means to loathe or detest something. If you add the letter H to the beginning of the word, you'd have the name for the place where ships or boats are docked.