Today's Wordle Answer #614 - February 23, 2023 Solution And Hints

By definition, today's Wordle answer is unsure or confused. Those might be accurate words for describing you as well if you're struggling to crack the code. To make the answer clearer to you, we'll dish out a few clues and also disclose the full solution word. If you like the mental engagement of the game, stick around for the hints. We keep them as subtle as possible — there'll be enough info to shed light on the solution word, but not so much that the puzzle loses its challenge. And if you prefer to cut to the chase, you can skip to the second section for the reveal.

The word of the day has three vowels, A, U, and E as its second, fourth, and fifth letters respectively. It almost rhymes with "Craig" and it's an adjective that qualifies something as indefinite or ambiguous. If someone told you they were heading out somewhere but didn't name their destination, you might describe their destination and manner with this puzzle's solution word.