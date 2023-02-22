New Leaked Images Show An iPhone-Style Dynamic Island Is Coming To Android

Given that Realme will not be able to call its feature Dynamic Island, the company seems to have chosen to call it the "Mini-Capsule." From the animations, it is very clear that the feature closely resembles Apple's own. When not in use, the part used by the Mini Capsule is hidden under a black interface that conceals the camera cutout. The animation that Steve posted specifically shows the Mini Capsule in action when the Realme smartphone is being charged. iPhone users will quickly note that Realme's take on this particular animation is nearly identical to Apple's, at least based on the leak.

Seems a weird bug occurred in the Matrix and caused a spacetime flaw that kinda disrupted my last trip to the future...😵‍💫 So, one more round-trip later, here comes your first look at #Realme's #MiniCapsule in action...😏 Again, on behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/qAPkl4gcNn pic.twitter.com/Z29A4j0Jhe — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) February 22, 2023

Given that this feature is still under development, Realme is likely to come up with several use cases for its Mini Capsule feature. It is unclear how soon the company plans to roll out the Mini Capsule update to its smartphones. With Realme's CEO already confirming that the feature is likely to debut on a C-series handset later this year, many Realme fans are hopeful of this launch happening at Mobile World Congress 2023, which is less than a week away.

It remains to be seen how long Realme takes to launch a stable, non-buggy implementation of Apple's Dynamic Island-inspired feature on its devices. However, for those not possessing a Realme phone, we have a detailed article that discusses several ways to get a Dynamic Island-like feature on any Android device.