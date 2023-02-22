5 Cars Owned By George Foreman That Prove He Has Great Taste

At the height of his career, former two-time heavyweight champion George Foreman was one of the most feared pugilists in all of boxing. He retired the first time after finding religion, returned to the ring, and became the oldest champ in history at 45. Even after his second retirement in 1997, many sources still rank him as one of the most powerful to ever lace up the gloves.

In 1994, while still duking it out in the ring with much younger opponents, he slapped his name on a kitchen appliance. He soon became the king of late-night infomercials with the wildly popular lean, mean fat, fighting grilling machine, cementing himself in history as a man with "great taste." According to the Smithsonian Institute, the George Foreman Grill sold over 100 million units. It became such a culturally significant item that one even sits inside the National Museum of American History. Despite not inventing the grill, Foreman earned $200 million through his memorable endorsement.

Over the years, the charismatic boxer turned pitchman began amassing an impressive car collection that includes Lamborghinis, Mercedes, Ferraris, and lots of Chevys. In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Foreman put his number of cars over 50, but he's not entirely sure because he has to hide them in different places from his wife.