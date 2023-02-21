New Apple Watches Could Be Banned From The U.S. Here's Why

In December 2022, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled that Apple infringed on patents held by AliveCor, a California-based company that specializes in offering end-to-end cardiological care and services. AliveCore claims that it is the global leader in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, which is also found in Apple's smartwatches. Now, the ITC's declaration has passed the Presidential review process.

According to an official statement, President Biden has refused to veto the federal agency's order that could ban the import of certain Apple Watch models in the United States. President Biden has upheld an order by the ITC that imposed a Limited Exclusion Order (LEO), as well as a cease-and-desist order on Apple Watches, according to AliveCor. The company also has an antitrust case lined up against Apple and it is expected to go on trial early next year.

AliveCor claims that it shared its heart rate monitoring tech with Apple back in 2015 with the intention of scoring a partnership, but that apparently didn't flesh out as planned. Instead, AliveCor had to nix the sale of its own heart-monitoring accessory after Apple launched smartwatches with ECG tech onboard in 2018. The ITC ruled against Apple in 2013 in a patent dispute filed by Samsung, which again sought an import ban covering iPhones and the second-generation iPad.