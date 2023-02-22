Today's Wordle Answer #613 - February 22, 2023 Solution And Hints

If you found yesterday's Wordle puzzle a hard nut to crack, you might not be too pleased to learn that it took most players six tries to solve today's. We needed five guesses to crack the code, and even WordleBot didn't turn its tiles green until the fourth try. To help you do it with fewer guesses, we'll provide you with a few hints that should point you toward the winning word. If you prefer to cut to the chase or you've already used up some of your attempts, you can skip to the second section for the full reveal of the answer word.

The word of the day is the comparative form of an adjective that qualifies something as fully developed or mature, often in the context of being ready for consumption. If a fruit has not reached this stage, it might be sour or tangier than normal.

Our mystery word, like yesterday's answer, also contains a repeated letter, and it has two vowels, I and E, as its second and fourth letters respectively. If you replaced its third letter with a D, you'd have the term for someone mounting a horse or bicycle. You could also replace its first letter with P to create the word for a person whom you figuratively pay if you're bearing the consequences of wrong decisions.