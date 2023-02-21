Today's Wordle Answer #612 - February 21, 2023 Solution And Hints

Yesterday's Wordle answer was not an unusual word, and we had hoped the rest of this week's answers would follow suit. But today's bingo word throws us back into last week's murky repeated-letter waters. WordleBot needed five guesses to solve the puzzle, and reports that it took most players just as many tries. To help you finish with fewer attempts, we'll share a few hints that should make the answer word clearer to you. If you'd rather skip the head-scratching, you can jump ahead to the second section for the full reveal.

Today's mystery word is an adjective that describes something, usually skin, as having a healthy, reddish hue. If you have a lot of color in your cheeks, you might use this word to describe them. It has one vowel, U, as its second letter, and the last letter is Y. The third and fourth letters are the same consonant, and the word rhymes with "chubby." If you replaced its first letter with a B, you'd have a friendly word, and if you swapped it with an M, you'd have something covered in muck.