Today's Wordle Answer #611 - February 20, 2023 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer isn't weird or uncommon, which is a welcome respite from last week's knotty answers. The word of the day is salty, which is how you might feel if you try and fail to solve today's Wordle puzzle or lose your streak. To prevent that from happening, we'll help you with a few hints that should make it easier to crack the code. If you'd rather not do the head-scratching, you can skip ahead to the second section for the full reveal of the winning word.
The word you're looking for rhymes with the word belt and shares the same last letter. It's a noun and a verb that describes the product of perspiration, and you could also use the word as slang to refer to worrying or being anxious about something. It can happen when you hit the gym or jog, and you'll get a lot of it in a sauna. Our mystery word contains two vowels, E and A, as its third and fourth letters respectively, and there are no repeated letters. If you replaced the fourth letter with an "E," you'd have the British term for candy or dessert.
The answer might make you squirm
If you're still unsure, today's bingo word is sweat. Apart from meaning to perspire or ooze moisture, Merriam-Webster notes that the word also means to overwork or over-exert employees for low pay. This is consistent with the meaning of the original word, which Etymonline reports is Old English "swætan," which means "to perspire or to work hard," itself from Proto-Germanic "swaitjan" of the same meaning.
We solved the puzzle without breaking a sweat today, mostly because we had an unbelievably lucky start. Our opening guess, slate, is WordleBot's current favorite and happened to contain four out of the five letters of the winning word. We got the answer on the second guess. It's particularly lucky because we rarely play by the Bot's rules, just for the fun of being somewhat rebellious, and it was a welcome surprise that playing by the books worked in our favor today. We hope you turned your tiles green on time just as effortlessly, and if you're looking for more puzzle action, here are other games like Wordle you can try.