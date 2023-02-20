Today's Wordle Answer #611 - February 20, 2023 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer isn't weird or uncommon, which is a welcome respite from last week's knotty answers. The word of the day is salty, which is how you might feel if you try and fail to solve today's Wordle puzzle or lose your streak. To prevent that from happening, we'll help you with a few hints that should make it easier to crack the code. If you'd rather not do the head-scratching, you can skip ahead to the second section for the full reveal of the winning word.

The word you're looking for rhymes with the word belt and shares the same last letter. It's a noun and a verb that describes the product of perspiration, and you could also use the word as slang to refer to worrying or being anxious about something. It can happen when you hit the gym or jog, and you'll get a lot of it in a sauna. Our mystery word contains two vowels, E and A, as its third and fourth letters respectively, and there are no repeated letters. If you replaced the fourth letter with an "E," you'd have the British term for candy or dessert.