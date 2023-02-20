Ubisoft Confirms E3 Attendance Amid Wavering Industry Support

E3 shows of years past used to be essential for the biggest gaming reveals of the summer. Now, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, E3 has never been the same. Several large companies, including Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo, have pulled out of the annual event — instead choosing to host their own, independent, showcases later in the year. However, gaming giant Ubisoft confirmed it would once again be attending the show.

The "Electronic Entertainment Expo" has arguably been the biggest event in the gaming calendar for many years. Taking place in June, it gives publishers the chance to showcase upcoming products directly to the media, as well as wider gaming community.

Smaller companies traditionally relied on booths on the show floor to exhibit games, but larger companies — like Ubisoft — have larger showcases presented on stage at a set time in addition to real estate on the show floor. These showcases are where the press and public tend to get their first glimpses of upcoming AAA releases. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the largest studios and publishers organized independent reveals or remote-friendly productions instead. However, Ubisoft will support the physical show in 2023.