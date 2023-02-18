Why Oliver Wood Used Unexpected Cameras For The Big Budget Ben-Hur Remake

Oliver Wood, the noted cinematographer whose credits include blockbuster hits like the "Bourne Trilogy," "Face Off," and "The Fantastic Four" has died at the age of 80. Wood was born in London but established himself after moving to New York in the late 70s. Much of the work he is closely associated with is in the action genre, and the scenes in those movies require camera work that can do them justice. While many of his most iconic shots may have involved drawn out fights, work in tight areas, or capturing large explosions — a remake of a classic movie could have produced one of the photography director's biggest challenges. As well as the issues that come with filming a particular scene, there is also the film's legacy to grapple with. You don't just have to do it well, you have to do it better.

The original "Ben-Hur" might not be the one you're thinking of. It was actually a short film released in 1907. A remake was made in 1929, which was still before movies came with sound included, and starred Ramon Novarro. "Ben-Hur's" most famous edition is actually another "remake"; starring Charlton Heston, it came out in 1959 and was characteristic of the epic Hollywood blockbusters of its time. In short, the film has a strong cinematic legacy, and each edition has had some pretty large shoes to fill.