The Rare Ferrari Convertible Raquel Welch Fell In Love With On Set

One of Welch's motoring loves was a Ferrari 275 GTS. It's a beautiful roadster, styled by Pininfarina and built with the American market in mind. The blue beauty features a naturally aspirated 3.3-liter short-block V12 capable of producing 256 horsepower and getting the roadster up to 150 miles per hour. That power goes through a five-speed manual transmission, so we know Welch could comfortably drive stick.

You may also love the Ferrari 275 GTS, but unlike Welch, you're unlikely to ever see one — never mind get your hands on one. Ferrari is known for its very limited runs, often amounting to just a few hundred vehicles. Even when they're new, they're impossible to get hold of without the right connections. With vintage cars, the numbers then dwindle further as cars are lost to crashes, careless owners, and various other causes. The 275 GTS is no exception, with only 200 examples being built. One was listed last year for between $1.6 million and $2 million.

Welch didn't have to pay for hers. It was her ride in one of her most famous movies, the espionage-based comedy "Fathom." The Ferrari 275 GTS was gifted to her by the movie's director when filming wrapped, according to Classic Driver. Welch drove the Italian convertible for a number of years before parting ways with it. It is unknown where Welch's Ferrari 275 GTS currently is, but there's every chance it will show up at some point. It's not the sort of thing you take to the scrap heap, and more iconic cars have resurfaced in recent years.