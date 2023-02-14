How To Change The Region On Your Xbox Series X|S

Can you be in two places at once? Well, you can if you have an Xbox Series X|S. The latest Microsoft console gives you the ability to change your region. This feature means you can switch to a different country to access various content that might be restricted in yours, such as games and apps.

You can change the region on your Xbox Series X|S in just a few steps. However, while it's as simple as heading to your settings and adjusting a few options, there are some critical considerations.

For starters, you should be aware that you'll lose access to all of your current region's currency that you may have in your Xbox Live account. As a result, you should be sure to clean out your wallet before changing areas. In addition, Microsoft only allows you to make the change once every three months, so keep track of how often you're switching.

Whether you're a seasoned gamer who wants access to area-based content, or just someone who moves often, you'll be able to turn your console into a digital globetrotter in no time.