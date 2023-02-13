This Underrated Android 13 Feature Makes Copy And Pasting Even More Useful

If you follow Android and mobile tech, you'll know that current Android operating system (OS) updates have been far less exciting than they previously were. Previous Android version updates included revolutionary changes to both the functional and visual departments. Android 12 and 13 have been less exciting, although Google did introduce new skinning and customization options to its mobile OS.

Perhaps not as exciting as the launches of dramatic visual overhauls or multitasking features from old versions, Android 13 did introduce several neat features like per-app language options and refined privacy options. Bluetooth and device interconnectivity also got some much-needed updates, although those are much less likely to be noticed by most people.

One area Android has always excelled over its other mobile contemporaries for many users is productivity. The Android 13 updates to the tablet interface and cross-device copy-paste functionality show Google's renewed interest in the productivity aspects of its OS. Still, other updates to the clipboard app might have flown under your radar unless you have the stock version of Android 13, found in devices made by Google itself and a few others. Sometimes these hidden features are most useful in day-to-day use, especially if you're a productivity fiend.