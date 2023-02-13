Why Google Chrome Is Defaulting To Bing Search And How To Fix It

Typically, when you enter a query into the Google Chrome omnibar, it directs you to Google's search engine, indicated by a tiny google icon on the omnibar. Google Chrome also lets you change the search engine to a different default — Ecosia, Bing, Yahoo!, DuckDuckGo, or any other search engine of your choice.

But sometimes, the default search engine will change on its own. Say, it redirects your search queries to Bing. You set the default to Google again, only to find out it's been changed back to Bing, seemingly on its own. You might also notice more ads, pop-ups, odd search results, or unwanted toolbars.

The reason can range from something as benign as a browser extension and unwanted software to dangerous malware and browser hijacking. Browser malware infection is rare, however. More often than not, it's just adware or a recently installed browser extension modifying the search defaults to Bing.

Bing is a popular choice for the creators of browser adware because of Microsoft's Bing Partner Program. It lets creators make revenue by integrating Bing search into their products. Naturally, Microsoft doesn't allow it, but these sketchy agents redirect your queries to Bing without user permission or authorization for profit. Restoring your search engine defaults is usually simple enough. You can remove suspicious extensions and programs manually. Plus, Google Chrome has a built-in tool for automatically finding and cleaning adware and harmful, unwanted programs.