Latest Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Brings Back A Familiar Song
Nintendo has released a Super Bowl 2023 commercial for its upcoming "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," though this advertisement doesn't take the form of a trailer. Rather, the TV spot features Mario and Luigi in a commercial of their own, one advertising their plumbing business — and it's set to a very familiar tune, at least for millennials who watched the old TV show about the two characters.
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has been in the works for years at this point, though things are heating up as it nears its debut in theaters. We got our first proper look at the feature film in the form of its first trailer released in October 2022, that following the announcement of its star-studded cast in 2021 and the initial revelations of the project way back in 2018. According to Nintendo, the animated film will hit theaters first in the U.S. on April 7 followed by in Japan on April 28.
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' ad is joined by a fun website
The new trailer is presented as a commercial for Mario and Luigi's business, advertising plumbing services set to a familiar song: the intro to "The Super Mario Bros. Super Show" television series from 1989. That's a fun Easter egg — if you can call it that — for those old enough to remember the short-lived show, but it's not the only amusing element Nintendo has included with this trailer.
The commercial includes Mario and Luigi directing potential customers to a website for Super Mario Bros. Plumbing, and there's a phone number that accompanies it: 929-55-MARIO (62746). If you call that number, you'll get a voicemail recording from Luigi (voiced by Charlie Day).
This is what happens when you call the Super Mario Bros. Plumbing number from the hilarious @supermariomovie ad – you get an incredible message recorded by Charlie Day's Luigi.
Oh, and you can call/text it yourself now at 929-55-MARIO (62746) or visit https://t.co/kiYQDrcuns. pic.twitter.com/WtOhLhgp7x
— Adam Bankhurst (@AdamBankhurst) February 12, 2023
Diehard Mario fans will also notice some hidden treats scattered throughout the Super Mario Bros. Plumbing website, including some sound effects harvested from the classic consoles and games. Nintendo went into great detail for this website, including things like faux reviews from past customers of the plumbing business, a page directly visitors to apply for a job, and even a banner noting that the duo are offering their services in Queens and Brooklyn.