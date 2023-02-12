Latest Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Brings Back A Familiar Song

Nintendo has released a Super Bowl 2023 commercial for its upcoming "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," though this advertisement doesn't take the form of a trailer. Rather, the TV spot features Mario and Luigi in a commercial of their own, one advertising their plumbing business — and it's set to a very familiar tune, at least for millennials who watched the old TV show about the two characters.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has been in the works for years at this point, though things are heating up as it nears its debut in theaters. We got our first proper look at the feature film in the form of its first trailer released in October 2022, that following the announcement of its star-studded cast in 2021 and the initial revelations of the project way back in 2018. According to Nintendo, the animated film will hit theaters first in the U.S. on April 7 followed by in Japan on April 28.