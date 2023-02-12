Technical Challenges Delay Apple's Subscription Service For iPhones

Apple reported nearly $20.8 billion in revenue from its services offerings in its latest quarterly financial report, and once again, sent home the message that its non-hardware products can handle the market and supply chain headwinds better than bread-and-butter products like iPhones and Macs. Therefore, it doesn't come as a surprise that over the past few quarters, the company has doubled down on its services push, introducing lucrative services like Apple Pay Later while cooking up more. In the latter class is reportedly a hardware subscription service that would let buyers essentially rent an iPhone in the same way they pay monthly on a service like Netflix.

The rumored service was first reported by Bloomberg back in March 2022, but it appears that it has run into technical snags and isn't on the horizon for a launch in the immediate future. In the latest edition of his PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman pins the alleged delay in the hardware subscription service's release on "engineering challenges." The service will reportedly hawk the hardware alongside other complimentary services like the Apple One bundle and Apple Care.