The Reason Apple Never Added A Radio Tuner App Like Android

Why don't iPhones play the radio? It's a simple question with a surprisingly complex answer.

By itself, including radio functionality in a consumer electronics device seems like a simple choice. As befits a technology over a hundred years old (via PBS), engineers have gotten radio transmission down to an art. Tuners are neither expensive nor labor-intensive to install. Radio's market share, however, has unquestionably dropped in the past few decades. Still, per Pew Research, 83% of Americans over age 12 listened to the radio on at least a weekly basis as of 2020. That's a lot of potential listeners. Why exclude them?

The answer to that question, as with so many Apple mysteries, is one part engineering to two parts business culture. It comes down to what the iPhone is built to do, not just in terms of its technical components, but the role Apple wants it to play in users' daily lives.