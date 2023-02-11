Today's Wordle Answer #602 - February 11, 2023 Solution And Hints

If you're even remotely tech-savvy, today's Wordle answer might come easily to you. But if tech terms aren't your forte, there's a good chance the word does not occur to you as a viable guess. To help you shorten the process of turning your tiles green, we'll provide a bunch of clues that de-mystify the answer word. If you'd rather not do the head-scratching, though, you can skip ahead to the second section for the full reveal.

The word you're looking for is a verb that means to remove errors or malfunctions from a program or machine. It has two vowels — "E" and "U" as its second and fourth letters, respectively — and there are no repeated letters. You could also use the word to refer to the process of ridding a farm or garden of pesky pests, or sweeping an area for wires or hidden microphones.

If you replaced the last letter of the word with a "T," you'd have a noun that describes a launch or premiere. If you swapped out the last letter for an "S" instead, you'd have the British term for alighting from a vehicle, which is also the same term the military uses as slang for unloading a packed vehicle.