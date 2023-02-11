Today's Wordle Answer #602 - February 11, 2023 Solution And Hints
If you're even remotely tech-savvy, today's Wordle answer might come easily to you. But if tech terms aren't your forte, there's a good chance the word does not occur to you as a viable guess. To help you shorten the process of turning your tiles green, we'll provide a bunch of clues that de-mystify the answer word. If you'd rather not do the head-scratching, though, you can skip ahead to the second section for the full reveal.
The word you're looking for is a verb that means to remove errors or malfunctions from a program or machine. It has two vowels — "E" and "U" as its second and fourth letters, respectively — and there are no repeated letters. You could also use the word to refer to the process of ridding a farm or garden of pesky pests, or sweeping an area for wires or hidden microphones.
If you replaced the last letter of the word with a "T," you'd have a noun that describes a launch or premiere. If you swapped out the last letter for an "S" instead, you'd have the British term for alighting from a vehicle, which is also the same term the military uses as slang for unloading a packed vehicle.
The answer is a remedy
If you're still unsure, the Wordle solution you seek is "debug." In computer programming and software development, debugging is the process of finding and fixing bugs or faults in software or systems. Although the term has applications in agriculture and security, its most common usage is in computer programming and software development. This is probably because of the circumstances surrounding what many etymology sources believe to be the origin of the word.
Here's how the story goes: In 1945, U.S. Navy Admiral and programming pioneer Grace Hopper was working on a Mark II computer at Harvard University when she and her associates discovered an actual moth stuck in a relay, obstructing correct function of the computer. Upon removing the bug, Hopper remarked that they had "debugged" the system, per a 1981 article in "InfoWorld." Other sources date the origin of the word as far back as 1878, and ascribe it to Thomas Edison, although the context is uncertain according to Etymonline.
It's the opportunity of learning random things like these that makes Wordle all the more fun to play. If you think the same, there are a bunch of other games like Wordle that might have the same benefit.