Today's Wordle Answer #601 - February 10, 2023 Solution And Hints

Wordle puzzles are literally all fun and games until you only have a few guesses left but you still haven't turned your tiles green. If it's that kind of day for you, we have a few pointers that might help you crack the code faster, especially before you run out of attempts. We'll share some hints that should bring the solution word to the top of your mind, but if you're pressed for time you can skip to the second section for the full reveal of the answer.

The word of the day is a versatile adjective. Depending on the context, it can mean being rash or violent, but it can also be used to describe someone as shrewd or intelligent, and that's not all. It also qualifies something as rich or intoxicating, and you can use it to mean giddiness or uncontainable elation — the kind some of us still get when we solve a Wordle puzzle in very few tries. If you're not yet on track to landing that outcome, the next set of hints should put you on the right path.

Our mystery word has two vowels, E and A, as its second and third letters, respectively, and there are no repeated letters. If you remove the last letter of the word, you'd have the term for a chief or leader or the part of your body that houses your brain.