Fire Emblem Engage Review: Engaging Where It Counts

"Engage" sticks to the typical turn-based tactics fans of the series have become extremely familiar with. Individual units have a set number of spaces they can move based on a few factors, as well as attack ranges and weapons they can use. When attacking, you can see how much damage you're likely to mete out, whether or not you'll take damage from a counterattack, how likely you are to hit, and whether or not you might land a critical blow.

It's possible to select one or more enemies on the map to display their movement and attack ranges, but you can also press a button to reveal all areas that are within striking distance if you'd prefer to keep everyone out of harm's way (at least for their current turn). The lines that will appear between units to indicate when you're moving someone into a danger zone, showing you specifically who would be able to reach you, is another helpful touch.

The downside is that some of the series' smaller irritations are still present. If you play the "normal" way, any units lost in battle are gone for good — which in my experience just means reloading at the start of a battle and wasting a bunch of time — so I'm happy the "Casual" mode that simply removes them from the one fight is still present.

Trying to level up a character you haven't put on the field for a while can be a pain — especially as enemies keep getting stronger — and with a limited number of spots on the combat roster, you won't be using everyone all the time. Also, the hit percentages can be... questionable. Getting struck by multiple enemies in a row with a less than 20 percent chance to hit, missing several consecutive attacks with more than a 60 percent hit chance — it starts to get annoying after a while.