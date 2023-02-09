How To Take Apple TV Screenshots

Apple TV is a wonderful device, for all intents and purposes. It's a gateway to your favorite shows and movies thanks to the various streaming apps available for download, of which there are thousands. It's almost impossible not to find something you like across said apps, but if you can't, chances are you can buy or rent it through the Apple TV Store.

Adding to the experience is a svelte, smooth user interface and integrated Siri voice search. Thanks to Apple TV, you can also mirror your devices to your TV wirelessly with the click of a button. And don't even get us started on the growing list of quality games you can play with family and friends. There's a lot of power hidden in that small box.

But for all its lean muscle, there's one little thing you can't do on Apple TV, and that's taking a screenshot ... not natively, anyway.