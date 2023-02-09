What You Need To Do If You Forget The Parental Controls Pin On A Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best gaming systems you can buy for kiddos. It's extremely accessible and has tons of fun, age-appropriate games to keep them out of mommy's hair while she's trying to enjoy some me time. Less selfishly, it's also killer for couch co-op experiences when your young one wants some company or needs a little help getting past a level.

On the flip side, not taking the proper digital precautions can quickly turn your child's happy hobby into a horrible headache. That's where parental controls come in.

With parental controls, you can set limitations on various parameters of the gaming experience on Switch, from setting time limits to requiring passwords to access sensitive system areas. As a parent, it's imperative that you enable the Switch's parental controls to keep your children safe from inappropriate games and contact with strangers. It's also great for keeping your wallet safe from your children.

But what if you've forgotten the pin code needed to manage the system? Don't worry – you aren't locked out forever, as Nintendo can help you out of a jam in a hurry. We'll show you how below.