Kia's 'Binky Dad' Super Bowl Commercial Is The First To End On TikTok With 3 Alternate Endings

Once again, Kia America is returning to the Super Bowl with a new 60-second spot highlighting the 2023 Telluride X-Pro SUV. This year's commercial, called "Binky Dad," follows the story of a man caught between a very large rock and an equally unforgiving hard place. We can all relate to the premise in some fashion — you make it all the way to your destination after a long, exhausting trip, only to realize that you forgot the single most important item you'll need to survive it.

Set to the iconic "Gonna Fly Now" theme of "Rocky" fame, "Binky Dad" depicts a father's mad dash back to the house to grab his baby's favorite pacifier. All the while, the entire world catches onto the thrill of his rocky ride and cheers him on through snowscapes, congested traffic, and construction sites.

The ad is an amusing catcall to all the parents who have had to double-back frantically in order to save themselves from endless backseat bawling. More than entertaining, it does well to showcase the 2023 Telluride's all-terrain capabilities.