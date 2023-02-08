Why This Planet's Newly Discovered Ring System Has Scientists Scratching Their Heads

A discovery in the outer reaches of the solar system has given some of the world's top astronomers more questions than it has answers. It's related to the rings of Quaoar, a small body around half the size of Pluto and about 6 billion kilometers away from Earth. An international team of scientists made the discovery using something called HiPERCAM, a highly sensitive camera designed at the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom. This was then mounted to the world's largest optical telescope. The camera allowed scientists to study Quaoar's rings, which are "too small and faint" to view directly. Instead, they were spotted during a minute-long occultation — which was when Quaoar blocked the light from a distant star. Two "dips in light" were observed before and after the occultation, which scientists believe is caused by Quaoar's rings.

Like Pluto, Quaoar isn't a full-fledged planet; it is what is known as a dwarf planet, which the International Astronomical Union decided was a planet that is in orbit around the sun, maintains a round shape, and had cleared its orbit of debris. Pluto, which was the solar system's ninth proper planet until the definition was updated in 2006, only meets two of the three criteria. Quaoar was discovered in 2002 but never made it onto the list of full-sized planets within the solar system. Despite this, it does have a bit in common with a few of the solar system's planets. Like Neptune, Saturn, and Jupiter, Quaoar has rings — and, according to a recent study published in Nature, Quaoar's rings are particularly interesting.