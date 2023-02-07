How To Transfer Digital Games To A New Nintendo Switch

Let's say you've just gotten ahold of a brand-new Nintendo Switch console, but this isn't your first. Maybe it's an upgrade to the fancy OLED model, perhaps you've been sharing with family, and this one is just for you. Whatever the reason, if you already have or have had a Switch, and now you have a new one, you don't have to start building up an entirely new games library (or even start your games over).

Thankfully there are ways to transfer your digital games from one Switch to another, along with your user accounts and saves. While the process is a bit different depending on whether you have access to that original Switch console, it's still doable either way. Just know that it might take a little more effort without the console where all of your info was previously saved. And you'll likely lose any game progress that wasn't backed up using Cloud saves.