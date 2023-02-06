How 1,000 Volvos Made A Lasting Impact In North Korea

While there are dictatorships in the world in 2023, North Korea has one of the longest lasting family-led regimes since Kim Il Sung rose to power in 1948. He ruled the country until his death in 1994 and is still posthumously revered as the true leader of the country. His son, Kim Jong Il, took over until he died in 2011, and the current leader of North Korea is his son Kim Jong Un (via Time).

North Korea, also known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is an anomaly compared to other regimes because the populace of North Korea has essentially no access to the outside world in any way, shape, or form. According to the BBC, all the borders are heavily patrolled, and anyone caught escaping to China, South Korea, or Russia risks being shot by border guards or imprisoned. The country, with its population of over 25 million, basically acts as an open-air prison roughly the size of Virginia (via The World Factbook).

Despite the words "Democratic," "People's," and "Republic" in the country's name, its citizens have very few rights, and the ruling party keeps a close eye on everything going in and out of the country. Every industry in North Korea operates in full service of the regime and its ideals. As such, there is little consumer automotive industry in the country. That is, until Volvo decided to try its hand and invest in the country.