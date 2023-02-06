Here's How To Fix Your Steam Deck If It Won't Connect To Wi-Fi

Before exploring more troublesome problems, you should try basic troubleshooting steps to see whether one of them resolves your problem. For example, you may not even be experiencing Wi-Fi issues — rather, Valve's servers may be acting up, which you can verify by heading over to the Steam status page. In other cases, your ISP may be experiencing temporary problems, and waiting a few minutes may be all it takes to get back to your games. If the problem persists, though, you should try restarting your router by unplugging it and then plugging it back in and waiting for it to reconnect.

If other devices you own connect to the Wi-Fi network without issue, you should try restarting the Steam Deck to see whether that fixes the problem. If this still hasn't fixed the issue, Valve recommends in a support document that you try disabling certain router features like quality of service (QoS) and UPnP. The company points out some other possible problems, such as something in the local area interfering with the Wi-Fi network, in which case connecting the Steam Deck to an Ethernet line will restore connectivity until the interference can be mitigated.

Other possible solutions involve switching from a 2.5 GHz to a 5 GHz Wi-Fi network (or vice versa) if your router supports it, or you may need to switch your network over to a different type of authentication protocol, which refers to the kind of technology that secures your Wi-Fi behind a password. Valve explains that the Steam Deck experiences bugs when it comes to the WEP and PEAP protocols, so you may want to try temporarily disabling the password to see if things work like normal again.