Today's Wordle Answer #597 - February 6, 2023 Solution And Hints

We begin this new week in Wordle with a puzzle that's not at the easiest nut to crack. It contains a repeated letter, and its letter arrangement is not as easily guessed as yesterday's answer. To help you arrive at the solution as quickly as possible, we'll supply some hints that should demystify the answer, but if you'd rather not do the brain teasing, you can skip to the second section for a full reveal.

The word of the day is an adjective with one vowel, I, as its second letter. It's a derivative of the number you get when you square three, and it's also the name of a musical interval that exceeds an octave by either a tone or a semitone. A cat would also die after going through this many lives.

We won't reveal the repeated letter because it might give too much away, and we want to keep the game challenging enough for players who like to work for their win. However, we will disclose this: the last letter of the mystery word is H.