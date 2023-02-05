Today's Wordle Answer #596 - February 5, 2023 Solution And Hints
We've seen a fair share of unexpected words on Wordle this week (e.g. yesterday's answer), but today's solution is a pretty mellow wrap-up. It's a super common word, and the letters it contains aren't unconventional at all. Still, Wordle flops are only ever six wrong words away, and if you've already used up some of your attempts, it's important to make the rest count. Here are some hints to bring you closer to the solution word so you can turn your tiles green before you run out of guesses. If you prefer to cut to the chase, skip to the second section for the full reveal.
The word of the day is a verb that can also function as a noun. It contains two vowels, A and E, as its second and fifth letters respectively, and there are no repeated letters. It's a close rhyme with the word "rants," and it's something you might do with your body when you're really excited, and there's a good melody to accompany. It's also something you might share with someone you love, which would involve a close embrace. Although the mystery word is mostly used to describe rhythmic body movement to music, it also describes quick, energetic up and down movement.
A jig, a hop, and a step
If you're still struggling, the answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#596 – February 5, 2023) is "dance." It's a common and versatile word, which describes not only the body movement, but also a music and venue at which it occurs. The word is from Old French "dancier," which meant to move the body or feet rhythmically to music, (now Modern French "danser"), of unknown origin. Etymonline submits that it's possibly from Low Frankish "*dintjan," or similar to Old Frisian "dintje," meaning to "tremble" or "quiver".
Since French has a strong influence on other cultures, the word quickly spread, and became the basis of the term for rhythmic body activity in other languages: in Italian "danzare," Spanish "danzar," Romanian and Swedish "dansa," German "tanzen," and modern Russian "tancevat" (via Etymonline).
Interestingly enough, Etymonline notes that the English already had words for this activity before the French alternative came along. "Dance" replaced Old English "sealtian," which was a derivative of Latin "saltare." There were also other native words used for the activity in Old English including "tumbian" (root of what is now "tumble") or "hoppian" (root of what is now "hop"). We hope you finish the puzzle on time, and if you'd like to keep the fun going, give these other Wordle-like games a whirl.