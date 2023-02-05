Today's Wordle Answer #596 - February 5, 2023 Solution And Hints

We've seen a fair share of unexpected words on Wordle this week (e.g. yesterday's answer), but today's solution is a pretty mellow wrap-up. It's a super common word, and the letters it contains aren't unconventional at all. Still, Wordle flops are only ever six wrong words away, and if you've already used up some of your attempts, it's important to make the rest count. Here are some hints to bring you closer to the solution word so you can turn your tiles green before you run out of guesses. If you prefer to cut to the chase, skip to the second section for the full reveal.

The word of the day is a verb that can also function as a noun. It contains two vowels, A and E, as its second and fifth letters respectively, and there are no repeated letters. It's a close rhyme with the word "rants," and it's something you might do with your body when you're really excited, and there's a good melody to accompany. It's also something you might share with someone you love, which would involve a close embrace. Although the mystery word is mostly used to describe rhythmic body movement to music, it also describes quick, energetic up and down movement.