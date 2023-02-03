Google Sets Date For February Event, Promises News On Search, AI, And Maps

There is no denying that ChatGPT has quickly become one of the most talked about topics of 2023. Several estimates reveal that January alone saw the chatbot rake more than 100 million users (via Engadget). Given that this growth rate is faster than the adoption rates of popular apps like Instagram and TikTok, Google's concerns about people considering the AI chatbot as a potential replacement for Google Search are genuine.

While Google was already working on a ChatGPT-like tool of its own, the fact that ChatGPT has beaten Google to launch a publicly usable platform has made Google's executives uncomfortable. It seems the company is refocusing as many resources as possible to deploy a ChatGPT alternative of its own in the not-too-distant future.

In fact, the rising popularity of ChatGPT might just have prompted Google to announce its AI-focused initiatives earlier than initially planned. On February 2, 2023, Google confirmed that it would host an event on Wednesday, February 8, that will primarily focus on the company's Search and AI-related efforts.

While Google search remains the world's most dominant search engine by a comfortable margin, Alphabet seems to be wary of recent AI centric attempts made by Microsoft. Microsoft recently confirmed that it intends to integrate ChatGPT into its search engine Bing to offer consumers more intelligent search summaries and results. Given how popular AI-focused tools like ChatGPT and DALL-E have proven to be, there is a real fear among Google executives about the company missing out on the AI party.