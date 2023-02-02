How To Earn Microsoft Reward Points While Playing Your Xbox Series X|S

If you have an Xbox Series X or S, that means you already have a Microsoft account, and, presumably, you've linked the account to your console. If you haven't, you'll need to sign into the Microsoft account you want to use for earning rewards, so that when you play games and make purchases, the points go toward that particular email address. You can check out the points you've already earned, as well as various ways to earn more points, by heading over to the Microsoft Rewards user portal on the Bing website. You can also use the Microsoft Rewards app on Xbox.

If you want to grow your points by playing Xbox games, you'll need to sign up for the Xbox Game Pass subscription, which provides customers with a large library of games they can play, as well as some other perks. Points are earned by completing quests in games that are available in the Game Pass library. Microsoft says you can view these quests in the Rewards app under the Xbox Games Pass section. If you haven't yet downloaded the app, you can get a snapshot look at how the rewards process works on the Xbox Games Pass Quests web page.

According to Microsoft, it adds new quests to this section of the Rewards app on a daily basis. Keep in mind that you'll need to manually head over to that part of the app when you finish a quest in order to redeem the points. Once those points have been applied to your account, however, you'll be able to redeem them for rewards within the same app.