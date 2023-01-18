Here's How To Redeem Microsoft Rewards For Free Game Pass Memberships On Your Xbox

One of the best perks of being an Xbox Live subscriber is Microsoft Rewards. For the unaware, Microsoft Rewards is a program that allows you to earn points for various actions across the company's products and services. You can then redeem those points for cash-equivalent rewards, such as a gift card you can use to buy more games. But one of the most commonly sought rewards will get you free months toward your Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

It's not uncommon for people to miss out on some of these extras, especially considering not everyone is even aware of this program's existence. If you have an Xbox One or later and you regularly buy and play games, chances are you've racked up some points.

If you didn't know about Microsoft Rewards before, it's important you learn all about it now to ensure you aren't missing out on freebies that'll help you keep the fun going for less. We'll show you how to redeem these points specifically for extra Game Pass Ultimate months, but first, here's everything you need to know.