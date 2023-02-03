Today's Wordle Answer #594 - February 3, 2023 Solution And Hints

If the answer is still a mystery, the word is "tasty." Apart from describing food as having agreeable flavor, you could say something or someone is tasty if they're elegant or tasteful. The word is a diminutive of the root noun "taste," which is from Old French "tast," which is the term for the sense of touch (now Modern French tât).

In the original context of its usage around the 1400s, "taste" meant a share or a small portion; or the sense by which the flavor of a thing is discerned; and savor or flavor. But by the late 1600s, it had also taken on the sense of "aesthetic judgment," or "the ability to recognize and appreciate excellence" (via Etymonline). There are more variations of its usage, however, especially in idioms. For example, if you have a taste for something, it means you have a strong preference or desire for it, and if something's so bad you can taste it, it means that thing is extremely unpleasant (via The Free Dictionary).

This is all based on the fact that the sense of taste is quite adept at perception and discrimination of refinement or finesse. This is the sense on which phrases like "have a good eye/nose" are also based. On average, the human tongue has 2,000–8,000 taste buds, with hundreds of thousands of receptor cells. To keep the sense of taste as keen as possible, each taste bud gets replaced about every two weeks (via Britannica).

We hope you finish your puzzle before you run out of guesses, and if you have a taste for puzzles, here are more like Wordle to keep you busy.