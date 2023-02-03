Today's Wordle Answer #594 - February 3, 2023 Solution And Hints
On a difficulty scale, today's Wordle answer would be a mild-medium, certainly nowhere near yesterday's solution. It's a very common word, but it does contain a repeated letter, which means it might not readily occur to you as a viable guess. To help you turn your tiles green faster, we'll supply a few hints that should push the winning word to the top of your mind. If you'd rather not do the head-scratching, you can skip to the second section for the reveal of the answer word.
The word you're looking for is an adjective that qualifies a food as appetizing or scrumptious. The British use it as a broader term to describe anything that's attractive or inviting, or someone who's given to and good at fighting.
It has only one vowel, A, as its second letter, and the repeated letter (which we won't disclose for the sake of players who want to work for their win) is in the first and fourth positions. The word also contains the letter S, and we won't disclose its position either, but as per the NYT's new rules for Wordle, you can be sure that it's not the last letter.
The answer is delicious
If the answer is still a mystery, the word is "tasty." Apart from describing food as having agreeable flavor, you could say something or someone is tasty if they're elegant or tasteful. The word is a diminutive of the root noun "taste," which is from Old French "tast," which is the term for the sense of touch (now Modern French tât).
In the original context of its usage around the 1400s, "taste" meant a share or a small portion; or the sense by which the flavor of a thing is discerned; and savor or flavor. But by the late 1600s, it had also taken on the sense of "aesthetic judgment," or "the ability to recognize and appreciate excellence" (via Etymonline). There are more variations of its usage, however, especially in idioms. For example, if you have a taste for something, it means you have a strong preference or desire for it, and if something's so bad you can taste it, it means that thing is extremely unpleasant (via The Free Dictionary).
This is all based on the fact that the sense of taste is quite adept at perception and discrimination of refinement or finesse. This is the sense on which phrases like "have a good eye/nose" are also based. On average, the human tongue has 2,000–8,000 taste buds, with hundreds of thousands of receptor cells. To keep the sense of taste as keen as possible, each taste bud gets replaced about every two weeks (via Britannica).
We hope you finish your puzzle before you run out of guesses, and if you have a taste for puzzles, here are more like Wordle to keep you busy.