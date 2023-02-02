Today's Wordle Answer #593 - February 2, 2023 Solution And Hints

February started on a good note — yesterday's Wordle answer was a word in common usage, but things have taken a sharp turn today. The winning word of the day is one that might not quickly occur to you because there are more widely-used words that can be used to convey the same idea. To boot, its letter combination is quite unusual: it contains one of the least-used letters in Wordle, and in the English language generally.

We understand there are different kinds of Wordle players. Some enjoy the challenge of the game, and this can be true for you if you've just begun working on today's puzzle and have multiple guesses left; others prefer to cut to the chase, and if you've already used up most of your attempts with no luck at cracking the code, you might fall in this category. Whichever side you're on, we'll make sure you turn all your tiles green before you run out of guesses.

The word you're solving for is a verb that means to avoid or evade a task or obligation. It has one vowel, I, as its third letter, and it ends with a K. It rhymes with "perk," and in Islam, it's the grave sin of idolatry or polytheism. If you replaced the last letter with a T, you'd have the name of a garment for your upper body.