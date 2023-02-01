Today's Wordle Answer #592 - February 1, 2023 Solution And Hints

We're kicking off the month of February in Wordle with a puzzle that would be medium on a difficulty scale. WordleBot says most players cracked the code in four guesses, as did we. To help you finish faster, we'll provide a few clues that should point you toward the answer word. If you've used up some of your guesses or you'd rather not do the head-scratching, you can skip to the second section for the full reveal of the solution.

Our mystery word is a verb that describes a stern talking-to or dressing down. It contains one central vowel — the letter O —and there are no repeated letters. It also contains the letter S, but we won't disclose its exact position in the word for the sake of players who like a challenge. Per The NYT's new rules for Wordle, though, you can be sure it's not the last letter. The word you're looking for rhymes with "holed," and if you removed its first letter, you'd have the name of a common viral infection or a low temperature.