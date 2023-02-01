The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra Has Apple In Its Sights

If you thought Apple's game was the only one in town when it came to seriously appealing laptops, Samsung wants to reset those expectations. The new Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra may have had to share stage space today with the Galaxy S23 series, but the new flagship Windows notebook is more than capable of holding its own.

Samsung

Pinnacle of the refreshed Galaxy Book3 series for 2023, it's a combination of sleek style along with the sort of performance that could put some desktops to shame. At 3.9 pounds and 16.5 mm thick when closed, it's thicker but lighter than Apple's latest 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Where Apple uses its own chipset, of course, Samsung dips into Intel's latest 13th Gen Core i7 and Core i9 Evo series. That's paired with either NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 or 4050 GPUs, and either 16 GB or 32 GB of LPDDR5 memory. Storage is either 512 GB or 1 TB of PCIe SSD, plus there's an expansion slot.