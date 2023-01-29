How To Customize The Lockscreen On Your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Want to customize your Galaxy Z Flip4's lock screen? There are numerous ways to do that. As a smartphone manufacturer, Samsung does not shy away from including customization features in Galaxy devices. Whether you've got the Galaxy S22 Ultra or the Galaxy Z Flip4, you'll get a handful of options that will personalize your experience to your needs. The Galaxy Z Flip4 has all the lock screen customization features you get on a regular Galaxy phone, but there's more to it. Since the clamshell foldable has a cover screen, you can customize both the lock screen and the cover screen. Exciting, right?

Released in August 2022, the Galaxy Z Flip4 is undoubtedly one of the best foldable phones you can get. For $899, the Flip4 offers a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen that supports up to 120Hz, runs on Snapdragon's 8+ Gen 1 SoC (4nm), and features a dual 12MP camera setup on the back. Although the battery life falls short of what the company offers on other devices, it isn't a deal breaker.

When flipping the phone open, you're first greeted with the lock screen, so it makes sense to make it something you want to look at. Myriad settings exist, from changing the lock screen wallpaper to modifying the other elements' appearance.