Today's Wordle Answer #589 - January 29, 2023 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a flavor that might leave a lingering aftertaste in your mouth and on your hands. It's not an uncommon word, and its letter combination isn't unusual either, but a Wordle failure is only ever six guesses away, so here are some hints that might shorten your journey to the answer. If you want an even shorter route, you can skip to the second section — we reveal the full solution there, no teasers.

The word you're solving for is an adjective with one vowel, I, as its third letter. There are no repeated letters, and the word is a figurative description of something or someone with dubious or questionable qualities. You could replace the first letter with a D, and you'd have the British slang for an attractive man or an adjective that describes something as scandalous or gossipy. If you swapped the first letter with W instead, you'd have another adjective that qualifies something as ineffectual or lacking in grit or determination.

For the sake of players who like a mental challenge, we don't want to include a dead giveaway as a clue, but here's one that might set off the light bulb for you if you're still unsure: the answer is a seafood smell or flavor.