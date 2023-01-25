How To Fix Moderate NAT Type On Xbox Series X And S

Network Address Translation, or NAT type, is an essential aspect of online gaming on Xbox Series X and S. It determines the level of connectivity your console has with other players on the internet. A moderate NAT type can cause difficulty connecting to other players, slow or unreliable matchmaking, and lag during online gameplay, so if you're experiencing any issues like slow download speeds or connection drops, consider attempting to adjust your NAT.

Before you start, it's essential to define a moderate NAT type. Network professionals categorize NAT into three types: Open, Moderate, and Strict. An open NAT type allows for the best connectivity with minor restrictions, and a strict NAT type is the opposite and can often cause significant connectivity issues for online gameplay. A moderate NAT type falls between the two, and can cause frequent problems with online gaming.

There are several solutions to fixing a moderate NAT type on Xbox Series X and S. According to Xbox, the appropriate repair method for your console depends on what's causing the issue. For example, sometimes the problem will be related to your router, or other times out-of-date console firmware will cause the problem. Regardless of your issue, you should be able to fix the problem without the help of a professional.