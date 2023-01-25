How To Fix Moderate NAT Type On Xbox Series X And S
Network Address Translation, or NAT type, is an essential aspect of online gaming on Xbox Series X and S. It determines the level of connectivity your console has with other players on the internet. A moderate NAT type can cause difficulty connecting to other players, slow or unreliable matchmaking, and lag during online gameplay, so if you're experiencing any issues like slow download speeds or connection drops, consider attempting to adjust your NAT.
Before you start, it's essential to define a moderate NAT type. Network professionals categorize NAT into three types: Open, Moderate, and Strict. An open NAT type allows for the best connectivity with minor restrictions, and a strict NAT type is the opposite and can often cause significant connectivity issues for online gameplay. A moderate NAT type falls between the two, and can cause frequent problems with online gaming.
There are several solutions to fixing a moderate NAT type on Xbox Series X and S. According to Xbox, the appropriate repair method for your console depends on what's causing the issue. For example, sometimes the problem will be related to your router, or other times out-of-date console firmware will cause the problem. Regardless of your issue, you should be able to fix the problem without the help of a professional.
How to check your NAT type on Xbox Series X and S
Checking your NAT type on Xbox Series X and S is a simple process you can accomplish in a few steps. If you've recently started experiencing problems like slow or unreliable matchmaking and lag during online gameplay, this is a smart place to begin troubleshooting.
- Go to the home screen on your Xbox Series X or S console and press the Xbox button on your controller to open the guide.
- Select the Settings option.
- Select General and then Network Settings.
- Select "Test network connection."
- Wait for the test to complete, and your Xbox will display your current NAT type.
You should also be aware that your NAT type can change depending on the network you are connected to, so it's a good idea to check it regularly if you switch networks often. If your NAT type is moderate or strict, you can follow the steps in the next section to fix it.
How to change the NAT type on your Xbox Series X and S
Once you've determined that your NAT type is either moderate or strict, you're ready to try and change the setting. There are a few different methods for this, so you should try a few to find the proper solution.
First, ensure that your router and Xbox are updated to the current firmware. Out-of-date software can often be the culprit of a litany of network issues — NAT type included. The linked tutorial is also an excellent resource for learning how you can update your router.
Next, you should ensure that you have your UPnP toggled on for your console and router, according to Xbox. UPnP is a feature that automatically configures your router's settings for optimal online gaming.
- On your Xbox Series X or S, navigate to Settings > Network.
- Then, select Advanced Settings and UPnP.
- Ensure that UPnP is enabled.
- Then, on your router, log in to the network configuration page. To find this, you can type the router's IP address into your web browser's address bar.
- Look for a setting labeled UPnP and ensure it is enabled.
- Save the changes, and restart your router and Xbox Series X or S.
Lastly, if none of the methods above work, you can also try port forwarding. This is a more advanced networking technique, and you should follow the exact steps from Xbox to ensure that none of your other devices experience connectivity problems.