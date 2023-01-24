The Sporty Pontiac Monte Carlo Concept Car We Wish Made Production

In 1959 and 1960, many American automakers released a "compact car" in some form or fashion in order to take on the jolly German (Volkswagen) giant and its wildly popular Beetle. In 1961, Pontiac popped out the Tempest, which had a unique flexible driveshaft (aka the "rope-drive").

However, none of those cars came with a convertible option, something Bill Mitchell (GM's styling department director) took to heart. Thus was born the "Monte Carlo," internally known as project code "XP-741." One might say it was Pontiac's own version of a tempest in a teapot.

The Monte Carlo started life as a '61 Tempest with the standard Y-body utilized in several other General Motors cars of the time (think Buick Skylark, Olds Cutlass, Pontiac Le Mans, etc.). Then GM proceeded to lop off about a foot of wheelbase length in order to make it a two-seat roadster. It was just the start of many changes for the Monte Carlo, a name that wouldn't be used again until 1970.

The two-door concept convertible cruised the auto show circuit (including Chicago) in 1961 and 1962 (via Mac's Motor City Garage). It featured a wraparound plastic windscreen that stopped just above the steering wheel. It was so stubby that the driver's head stuck a good six inches above the top edge. A fiberglass tonneau (hiding the convertible top) behind the seats featured dual aerodynamic racing "bubbles" that swept back towards the car's rear.