The Most Expensive Car In George Russell's Collection

Professional racers don't always have a fleet of road-going supercars to enjoy in their time away from the circuit. Jenson Button is an obvious exception, having previously owned a Bugatti Veyron, among many others, says GQ. But for the most, part drivers end up behind the wheel of whatever cars their team provides.

This is the case for British F1 driver George Russell, who graduated into the top-tier of world motorsport after winning the 2018 Formula 2 World Championship, and has driven Mercedes street cars ever since. Russell already had F1 experience at this point, having done simulator work at Mercedes in 2016, says Formula Scout, and joining the team's junior driver program in 2017.

Russell became a Mercedes reserve driver for the 2018 season, and took part in testing sessions that year while also competing in Formula 2. The following season, while still part of the Mercedes young driver program, Russell joined Williams for his first season of F1, partnering with Robert Kubica.

In moving to Williams, the young Brit joined what was once a championship-winning team at arguably the lowest point in its history. Russell ended the 2019 season in 20th and last place, having scored no points, but proved his pace was impressive by out-qualifying his teammate in all 21 rounds that year.